Burford Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.05. 1,884,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.83 and its 200 day moving average is $175.47. The company has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

