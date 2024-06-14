Burford Brothers Inc. Takes $3.54 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,542 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. First Solar comprises approximately 2.5% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock traded down $15.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.71. 2,577,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

