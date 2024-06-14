Burford Brothers Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.3% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 132,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Texas Instruments by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,813. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.19.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

