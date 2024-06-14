C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.42. 1,232,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,954,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

