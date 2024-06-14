Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 33.3% Higher

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 155,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 124,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$911,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.99.

About Canada One Mining

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

