Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Decreased by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 173,801 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 177.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 990,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,415,000 after acquiring an additional 633,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 563,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 95,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $48.03. 1,448,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.53%.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.