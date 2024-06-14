Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.80.

TSE CS opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

