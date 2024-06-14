Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.50

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.69 ($0.24), with a volume of 426003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.60 ($0.24).

Carclo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.60 million, a PE ratio of -209.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.94.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

