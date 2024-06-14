Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$154.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$132.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJT. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$153.27.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$126.19. 97,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,259. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$114.81. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$76.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.45.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

