Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $134.60.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.