Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.96. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $134.60.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
