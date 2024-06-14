Carla S. Mashinski Sells 3,883 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Primoris Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,298. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $15,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 288,651 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 227,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $4,192,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

