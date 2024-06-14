CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113.98 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $113.98 million and approximately $422,882.15 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,619.73 or 1.00177815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00088514 BTC.

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,209,183 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.43233723 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $315,312.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

