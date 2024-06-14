Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Down 4.7%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 111,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 240,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $51,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,010 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $15,988,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 112.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 289,252 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $2,885,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 132,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Further Reading

