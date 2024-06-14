C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on C&C Group

C&C Group Trading Down 0.9 %

C&C Group Increases Dividend

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 154 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 568.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,566.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group has a 52 week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.27).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. C&C Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.