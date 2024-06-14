C&C Group’s (CCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
C&C Group Trading Down 0.9 %
C&C Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. C&C Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
