Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $85.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

