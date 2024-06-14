CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Palo Duro Investment Partners LP

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 146.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after purchasing an additional 298,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CF traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $72.95. 3,132,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,815. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.