Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

OCS stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $481.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. Oculis has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

