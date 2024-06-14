Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

