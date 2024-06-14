Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) is Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up 6.9% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $79,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHKEZ traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $82.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

