Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 128.82%. The company had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mithaq Capital SPC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 1,932.4% during the 1st quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 80.3% during the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Children’s Place by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

