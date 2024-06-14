China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBUMY remained flat at $18.97 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

