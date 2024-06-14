China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 1,244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $1.00 on Thursday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.