China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 1,244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHOLF remained flat at $1.00 on Thursday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
