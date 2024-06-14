China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,221,600 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 19,802,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. China Power International Development has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.40.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

