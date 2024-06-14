CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 3.5%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.73. 67,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 110,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.09.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. Analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

