Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 49,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,834,607.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $110,350.00.

CTRN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 150,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,783. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.38.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

