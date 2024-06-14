CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 7.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.21. 18,858,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 32,951,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

CleanSpark Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,498 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

