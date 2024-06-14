Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of CBGPY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
