Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of CBGPY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

