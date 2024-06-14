Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $3,773,743.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,773.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,900,512.64.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $3,911,513.28.

On Thursday, April 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $4,991,671.36.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $5,030,959.36.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE NET traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.