CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 136.9% in May

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the May 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of CLPHY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 358,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,168. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

