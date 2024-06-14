Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 3.7%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.56. 3,475,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,413,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $41,587,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

