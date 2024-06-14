Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 43.4% in May

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $859,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 273,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,753. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.