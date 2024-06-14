Coin98 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.25 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $158.69 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006272 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,777,665 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

