Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,022 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 209,248 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises 2.1% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Coinbase Global worth $40,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,740 shares in the company, valued at $44,335,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total transaction of $1,070,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,335,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,933 shares of company stock worth $91,087,827. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.64. 8,655,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,223,611. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

