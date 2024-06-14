Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 0.7%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.27 and last traded at $37.31. 2,217,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,099,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

