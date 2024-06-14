Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $314.99 and last traded at $316.19. Approximately 56,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 359,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after acquiring an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after buying an additional 240,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

