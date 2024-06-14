Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 21,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $84.77.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

