Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 21,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $84.77.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
