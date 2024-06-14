Concordium Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and $1.54 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,205,095,794 coins and its circulating supply is 9,559,531,859 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars.

