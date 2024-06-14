Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Robert W. Baird

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

BBCP stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

