ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lowered by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after acquiring an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after acquiring an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after acquiring an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

