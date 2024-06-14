Contrasting Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quince Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Earnings and Valuation

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 97.28%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -0.93 Autolus Therapeutics $1.70 million 683.88 -$208.38 million ($1.20) -3.64

Quince Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -36.72% -24.12% Autolus Therapeutics N/A -80.21% -41.47%

Risk & Volatility

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Quince Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma. It focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

