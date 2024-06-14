Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Down 8.1%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 394,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,375,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $66,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,877. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 431,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 482.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 219,551 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics



Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

