Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 1,288,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,375,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.