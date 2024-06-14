Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRONW remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,138. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
