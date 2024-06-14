Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Shares Down 1.9%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

