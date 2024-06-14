Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $201.40 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $201.40 million and $9.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

