CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.77 and last traded at $64.04. 334,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,660,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

