Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Up 2.8%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 132,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 178,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRE
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.