Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading Up 2.8%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 132,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 178,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$156.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

