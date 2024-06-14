Critical Survey: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TruGolf and American Outdoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TruGolf alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $20.35 million 0.72 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A American Outdoor Brands $197.00 million 0.54 -$12.02 million ($0.82) -10.18

TruGolf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Outdoor Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TruGolf has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -18.40% American Outdoor Brands -5.47% 0.78% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TruGolf and American Outdoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A American Outdoor Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.69%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than TruGolf.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats TruGolf on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

(Get Free Report)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.