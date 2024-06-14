Cronos (CRO) One Day Volume Reaches $8.66 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $8.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00046242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.