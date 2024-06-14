Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.40. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 138,293 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 20,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares in the company, valued at $690,151.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,151.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 3.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

